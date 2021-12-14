CIPD: Raise statutory sick pay to same rate as NMW

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Almost two-thirds of employers think the UK’s rate of statutory sick pay (SSP) is too low, according to research by the CIPD. Its report, What should an effective sick pay system look like? claims the UK’s sick pay system is “broken” and fails to protect the most vulnerable members of society. The CIPD has gathered the views of 1,000 employers, of which 62% think the current rate of £96.35 per week for up to 28 weeks should be increased. Almost six in 10 (57%) smaller companies polled by the CIPD agreed, despite being likely to be hit hardest by sickness absence costs. The CIPD reports that around 5.6 million people, or 17.2% of the workforce, do not currently qualify for SSP. This includes self-employed people and employees who do not meet the earnings threshold of £120 a week they need to qualify.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.