The ‘great resignation’: why HR and managers must work together on retention

Many employers will only act to retain a key employee once they have handed in their resignation, but a successful rentention strategy should in fact begin on their very first day in a role, writes Ashleigh Webber. Fears about the 'great resignation' have dominated the headlines over the past six months. Lockdowns gave employees time to think about their careers, which caused many to question whether their organisation was the right fit for them, and a shortage of job candidates has led to firms making incredibly attractive offers to individuals in order to fill vacancies. A poll at last month's People in Law Conference found that 44% of HR professionals in law firms said their current rate of attrition was higher than pre-pandemic levels, which will no doubt be putting teams under significant pressure. While staff retention has always been part of HR's remit, many firms' strategies are often seen as reactive and generic, and may fail to take into account individuals' needs and the reasons why they are looking to change jobs. Firms now need to be thinking about how they can help keep a talented individual in post from their very first day – not only when they hand in their notice.
Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.