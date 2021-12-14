The ‘great resignation’: why HR and managers must work together on retention

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Be proactive

Fears about the ‘great resignation’ have dominated the headlines over the past six months. Lockdowns gave employees time to think about their careers, which caused many to question whether their organisation was the right fit for them, and a shortage of job candidates has led to firms making incredibly attractive offers to individuals in order to fill vacancies. A poll at last month’s People in Law Conference found that 44% of HR professionals in law firms said their current rate of attrition was higher than pre-pandemic levels, which will no doubt be putting teams under significant pressure. While staff retention has always been part of HR’s remit, many firms’ strategies are often seen as reactive and generic, and may fail to take into account individuals’ needs and the reasons why they are looking to change jobs. Firms now need to be thinking about how they can help keep a talented individual in post from their very first day – not only when they hand in their notice.Tess Harris, HR business partner at law firm DAC Beachcroft, says: “The mobility of talent is much higher than it has ever been before, and thinking about retention early on is the right thing to do anyway – to give people meaningful careers, make sure they feel engaged and attached to the business, and it also makes commercial sense.”Johanna Tross, talent manager at Pinsent Masons, says staff engagement and retention should be a “constant top priority”, especially when the jobs market is so buoyant. “We can no longer