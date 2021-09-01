Equal pay: Sainsbury’s concedes shop floor and distribution centre roles can be compared

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Sainsbury’s has acknowledged that its shop floor employees can be compared to their colleagues in distribution centres, as supermarket sector’s legal fight against equal pay claims takes another tentative step towards a resolution. More than 3,700 Sainsbury’s workers, represented by law firm Leigh Day, have brought equal pay claims against the retailer arguing that their work is as demanding as distribution centre roles.
