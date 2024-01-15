Latest NewsPublic sectorMovers and shakersThe HR profession

Civil Aviation Authority appoints new people director

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Lucy Robbins, director of people and culture at the UK Civil Aviation Authority. Photo: CAA
Lucy Robbins, director of people and culture at the UK Civil Aviation Authority. Photo: CAA

Lucy Robbins has been appointed as the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s new director of people and culture.

She joins the aviation and aerospace regulator from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), where she has been senior director for people, capability and culture since 2018.

As a member of the senior executive team, Robbins will lead the Civil Aviation Authority’s delivery of its people and culture strategy.

HR director appointments

New chief people officer at Nash Squared

Compass Group names new chief people officer

Movers and shakers: a new global chief people officer for WPP and more

Rob Bishton, chief executive, said: “I am delighted that Lucy is joining us at the UK Civil Aviation Authority as she brings a wealth of experience as a seasoned HR professional and will add a fresh perspective for us.

“I’d also like to pass my thanks to Alison Naylor who has successfully led the People team on an interim basis for the last year and has prepared the team well for Lucy’s arrival.”

Robbins said: “I’m excited to take up the role of director of people and culture at the UK Civil Aviation Authority. I look forward to working in a well-regarded and world-leading regulator to help deliver the best possible experience and culture for colleagues.”

Robbins, who starts her new role on 29 April 2024, spent 10 years at the CMA and was previously head of HR at the healthcare watchdog, the Care Quality Commission.

 

HR Director opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR director jobs

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

New chief people officer at Nash Squared

Compass Group names new chief people officer

Movers and shakers: a new global chief people...

First female leaders announced for civil servants and...

Movers and shakers: CrossCountry rail appoints Zoe Kennedy...

New appointments in HR: Movers and shakers, October...

New chief people officer at TSB: Ariam Enraght-Moony

PepsiCo appoints Dannii Portsmouth as CHRO

New appointments in HR: Movers and shakers, August...

Kellogg, Finnair, Pladis make key HR appointments: Movers...