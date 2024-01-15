Civil Aviation Authority appoints new people director

Lucy Robbins has been appointed as the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s new director of people and culture.

She joins the aviation and aerospace regulator from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), where she has been senior director for people, capability and culture since 2018.

As a member of the senior executive team, Robbins will lead the Civil Aviation Authority’s delivery of its people and culture strategy.

Rob Bishton, chief executive, said: “I am delighted that Lucy is joining us at the UK Civil Aviation Authority as she brings a wealth of experience as a seasoned HR professional and will add a fresh perspective for us.

“I’d also like to pass my thanks to Alison Naylor who has successfully led the People team on an interim basis for the last year and has prepared the team well for Lucy’s arrival.”

Robbins said: “I’m excited to take up the role of director of people and culture at the UK Civil Aviation Authority. I look forward to working in a well-regarded and world-leading regulator to help deliver the best possible experience and culture for colleagues.”

Robbins, who starts her new role on 29 April 2024, spent 10 years at the CMA and was previously head of HR at the healthcare watchdog, the Care Quality Commission.

