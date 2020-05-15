Former BT and Tesco HRD Clare Chapman named Acas chair

Acas has appointed Clare Chapman, a member of the Low Pay Commission who formerly held senior HR roles at BT and the NHS, as its new chair.

In addition to her role at the Low Pay Commission, which she has held since 2015, Chapman, who will replace Sir Brendan Barber, currently serves as a non-executive director on the boards of the Weir Group, G4S and executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles.

Prior to that, she was the group people director at BT Group, group HR director at Tesco, and vice president of human resources for PepsiCo’s operations in continental Europe.

She also held the position of director general of workforce at the Department of Health and Social Care, which included responsibility for the NHS, between 2007 and 2011.

Chapman said: “I am delighted to be taking on this role given the reputation Acas has as the leading authority in workplace relations and look forward to working with the rest of the Acas Council at such a critical time.

“Given the uncertainty created by the Covid-19 crisis, Acas is proving its strength, not just in resolving disputes but in helping employees and employers work together to tackle today’s workplace challenges. Acas has already helped record numbers of people through its practical advice and will keep addressing the issues as they emerge.

“The world of work is being permanently changed by this crisis. In the midst of all the turmoil, some companies are already managing to unlock innovative and effective ways of working for employees whilst dealing with the detrimental impacts to their business. This provides potential for making working life better in Britain over the long term and I am confident that Acas will play a strong role in making this happen.”

Acas chief executive Susan Clews said: “I am delighted that Clare Chapman will join Acas as our new chair. Her varied private and public sector experience within the world of work will be invaluable in our role as independent, impartial and trusted employment relations experts.”

Chapman will begin her role on 27 July and will serve a three year term.

