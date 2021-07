To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

From October, anyone working in a care home registered with the Care Quality Commission must have had two Covid-19 jabs, unless they have a medical exemption. The rule will apply to all workers employed directly by the care home or care home provider, those employed by an agency and working in a care home, and volunteers deployed in a care home. It will also apply to people coming into care homes to do other work, such as healthcare workers, hairdressers and beauticians and tradespeople. MPs voted in favour of the regulations by 319 votes to 246, but there was widespread criticism of the fact that an impact assessment had not been published before the vote. Conservative MP Mark Harper said: “It isn't good enough to expect us to vote on something that is difficult and controversial and complicated, and not share the information with the House that the minister has at her disposal. It is an abuse. It's not good enough.” Health minister Helen Whatley said an impact assessment was being worked on and suggested that care homes could discuss the vaccine with their staff or help look for an alternative role for those that did not want to be vaccinated. Conservative MP William Wragg raised concern about a care worker who feared losing her job because of the policy, asking: “Is that what we're prepared to do to our fellow citizens as a Conservative government?” Almost 30,000 more care home residents in England and Wales died during the Covid-19 pandemic than during the same period in 2019,