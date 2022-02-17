Could IR35 be a force for good in a flexible labour market?

challenges that these changes have presented for businesses over the last two years. However, as our economy looks set to recover from the pandemic, there is an opportunity now to reassess the benefits that a robust IR35 strategy can deliver for more flexible and agile ways of working. Having a tax framework in place that allows companies to make the most of their flexible workforce and that allows skilled individuals to continue contracting is vital, especially for sectors that heavily rely on contractors for growth. This is why the original IR35 legislation was introduced in April 2000. Many in the industry would agree that it is time to get this right, but this is not just the government’s responsibility.It’s hard to avoid negative headlines surrounding the IR35 or off-payroll legislation since it came into effect for private sector employers last year. But with a robust strategy in place, employers can still attract the best flexible talent, argues Matt Fryer. There are many who are still keen to repeal the IR35 changes that came into effect in April 2021. This is understandable, given the