Thousands of Saudi women apply for 30 train driver jobs on high speed line

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A loosening of restrictions on female employment in Saudi Arabia has seen 28,000 women apply for 30 posts as train drivers in the country. The numbers demonstrate the scale of pent-up demand for meaningful employment among women in the conservative kingdom. Spanish railway operators Renfe and Adif have a 12-year-contract to operate the new high speed railway between Mecca and Medina and have been conducting online assessments of candidates' qualifications and English-language skills. Renfe said it had so far processed half of the applications and would complete the task by mid-March. The 30 women chosen to drive the bullet trains will join 80 male train drivers in Saudi Arabia, with 50 more under instruction.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper