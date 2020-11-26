Creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace (webinar)

The brutal killing of George Floyd by a US law enforcement officer has stirred the collective consciousness, bringing difficult and authentic conversations around race to the fore.

The next step is action in the workplace to harness the increased awareness created by these conversations and embed a culture that fosters genuine diversity and inclusion.

In XpertHR’s 60-minute webinar at 11am GMT on Thursday 3 December 2020, diversity and inclusion expert Roianne Nedd talks you through the steps you can take to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce, including short- and long-term measures.

The webinar includes a Q&A session. Register now to submit your questions.

Webinar speakers

Roianne Nedd is a diversity and inclusion expert, author, speaker and life coach. She is passionate and dedicated to improving workplaces for all employees by helping organisations to embrace the principles of diversity and inclusion. As global inclusion and diversity lead at Oliver Wyman she provides expert oversight on all inclusion and diversity topics across all offices in 60 cities worldwide. She specialises in cross-cultural diversity, inclusive leadership, intersectionality and financial inclusion as well as being the firm’s strategic lead for racial, ethnic and cultural diversity.