Currys increases hourly pay by 6%

by Zoe Wickens
Technology retailer Currys has increased pay for its workforce through an £8 million investment.

Its investment will see all hourly paid employees benefit from a 6% increase in their hourly rate, combined with its bonus programme.

Store workers across the UK will see their minimum hourly rate rise to £12.51, while those in London will see a rise to £13.51. Including their bonus, this pushes average earnings to £13.47 per hour and £14.07 per hour for those in the employer’s ‘Top Squad’, with some having the chance to earn more because bonuses are uncapped.

Over the past three years, Currys has raised minimum hourly pay for its sales employees by 32% as part of its commitment to their financial wellbeing. A member of staff working 20 hours a week will have seen their annual earnings rise by nearly £3,100 over this period.

Paula Coughlan, chief people, communications and sustainability officer at Currys, said: “Retail has seen a barrage of financial headwinds recently, but we recognise that it’s our employees’ dedication and skill that ensure we’re still winning despite the challenging business environment.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer staff this latest pay rise, which is double the current rate of inflation, further demonstrating our commitment to them.

“It’s thanks to their skill and expertise that we keep helping everyone enjoy amazing technology at a time where many find it increasingly confusing and expensive. I’m determined to continue making Currys an ever-better place to build skills for life and grow meaningful careers.”

Currys’ total remuneration package includes a bonus, 10% discount, pensions, flexible benefits, share plans, and health and wellbeing benefits. It is also investing in training and development to equip staff with skills for life.

Zoe Wickens is a journalist with five years of experience writing for trade and business to business publications. She joined Employee Benefits as a reporter in May 2021 and writes news and features content for the website. She won the Willis Towers Watson pay, reward and employee benefits journalist of the year award in 2023. Before writing about the HR, reward and benefit industry she worked as a reporter for publications about the optical and eyewear market and the UK stock market.

