Latest NewsRetailPay settlements

Aldi store assistants to receive March pay rise

by Zoe Wickens
by Zoe Wickens Photo: Aldi UK
Photo: Aldi UK

Supermarket chain Aldi is to increase pay for all of its store assistants to at least £12.71 an hour nationally, and £14 within the M25 from 1 March.

The pay rise will be based on its employees’ length of service. Aldi’s salaried staff will also benefit from a pay increase. The new minimum rate exceeds the real living wage set by the Living Wage Foundation in October last year, which is set at £12.60 for those across the UK and £13.85 for those based in London.

Supermarket pay rises

Sainsbury’s to increase hourly pay rate

Lidl to match Aldi on hourly pay from June 2024

Last year, the supermarket increased hourly pay twice for its store assistants, warehouse staff and deputy store managers. The rates rose from £12 per hour to £12.40 outside the M25, and from £13.55 to £13.65 within the M25, based on employees’ length of service. Its investment in pay last year was £79 million.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Our employees are the best in the business and this latest pay rise reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring they remain the best paid. Every single Aldi employee plays an absolutely vital role in delivering on our promise to bringing unbeatable Aldi prices to even more customers across the UK.”

Aldi continues to offer its staff paid breaks that are taken during their shifts, which is worth approximately £1,370 a year for the average store worker. In terms of employee benefits, it offers 28 days of annual leave, a health cash plan, discounted gym membership, discounted cinema tickets and holidays, sick pay, long-service awards, maternity, paternity and adoption leave, an online wellness portal, an employee assistance programme, and training and learning development opportunities.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR roles in retail and wholesale on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in retail and wholesale

Zoe Wickens is a journalist with five years of experience writing for trade and business to business publications. She joined Employee Benefits as a reporter in May 2021 and writes news and features content for the website. She won the Willis Towers Watson pay, reward and employee benefits journalist of the year award in 2023. Before writing about the HR, reward and benefit industry she worked as a reporter for publications about the optical and eyewear market and the UK stock market.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Real wages rise at fastest rate for three...

Pay awards trend down in 2024 

Inflation rises to 2.6% in November, employers cautious...

Unions call 2.8% pay rise proposal an ‘insult’

Birmingham City Council to settle 6,000 equal pay...

Private sector pay awards drop to 3.9%

Budget costs lead to lower 2025 pay awards

Retention payments to tackle decline in armed forces

Pay deals stuck at 4% in October

How inclusive pay practices can support diverse talent