Aldi store assistants to receive March pay rise

Supermarket chain Aldi is to increase pay for all of its store assistants to at least £12.71 an hour nationally, and £14 within the M25 from 1 March.

The pay rise will be based on its employees’ length of service. Aldi’s salaried staff will also benefit from a pay increase. The new minimum rate exceeds the real living wage set by the Living Wage Foundation in October last year, which is set at £12.60 for those across the UK and £13.85 for those based in London.

Last year, the supermarket increased hourly pay twice for its store assistants, warehouse staff and deputy store managers. The rates rose from £12 per hour to £12.40 outside the M25, and from £13.55 to £13.65 within the M25, based on employees’ length of service. Its investment in pay last year was £79 million.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Our employees are the best in the business and this latest pay rise reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring they remain the best paid. Every single Aldi employee plays an absolutely vital role in delivering on our promise to bringing unbeatable Aldi prices to even more customers across the UK.”

Aldi continues to offer its staff paid breaks that are taken during their shifts, which is worth approximately £1,370 a year for the average store worker. In terms of employee benefits, it offers 28 days of annual leave, a health cash plan, discounted gym membership, discounted cinema tickets and holidays, sick pay, long-service awards, maternity, paternity and adoption leave, an online wellness portal, an employee assistance programme, and training and learning development opportunities.

