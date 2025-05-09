Why fighting the DEI backlash is about PR as well as HR

One of the challenges around the current DEI backlash is how organisations communicate. Former equalities minister Maria Miller and president of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations Advita Patel explain why HR needs to support PR to show why DEI is a strategic imperative.

As political and cultural debates over diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) grow louder, organisations are finding themselves at a crossroads.

Public relations, long tasked with safeguarding reputation, now faces a new challenge: how to stay true to DEI values without getting caught up in or distracted by the political crossfire.

DEI is no longer just an HR or PR issue, it’s a boardroom priority. For us at the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR), it remains one of the central pillars of our work.

Some businesses have taken a different view, scaling back initiatives fearing controversy or political reprisal, others understand that long-term success depends on staying the course.

Investors in major global brands like Levi Strauss and Apple have made it clear that DEI is a business imperative, not a political trend and instructed those businesses to continue their commitment to their work on diversity, equality and inclusion.

Beyond the buzzwords

Navigating DEI requires organisations to balance legal obligations with societal expectations and newly emerging political resistance.

From the UK Supreme Court’s ruling on the legal definition of a woman, to DEI policies being cited by the US president as undermining public safety, the environment is growing complex.

Some companies such as Accenture and Disney have made headlines for rolling back their DEI efforts.

Others, such as JPMorgan Chase, have chosen to rebrand their initiatives rather than abandon them completely. But going quiet or conforming to the political agenda doesn’t mean staying safe. It can mean losing trust.

While we find ourselves at a crossroads, it would be wrong if the conversation around DEI were to stagnate, particularly in a sudden and direct response to a change in political winds.

Organisations need a long-term, values-led strategy rooted against business deliverables – one in which public relations professionals will play a pivotal role.

Public relations professionals are uniquely positioned to translate DEI initiatives and values into language that resonates across an organisation and beyond.

When DEI is embedded into strategic communications, it creates an environment of belonging and respect, not just among colleagues, but also with investors, customers, and partners.

Gone are the days when DEI messaging could survive on slogans and social posts – people want to see change, not just read or hear well-crafted statements.

The data backs this up. When authentically embedded within an organisation, DEI initiatives strengthen recruitment, engagement, retention, and lead to better decision-making and greater innovation.

Research finds that companies with diverse executive teams and boards are more likely to have above-average profitability. In short, strategic DEI communication is good for business.

Consistency and clarity

Right now, colleagues are looking to leaders for clarity. Communication teams must ensure that what is said internally is aligned with what’s lived externally.

This is about consistency, confidence, and clarity, and when organisations get that right, they protect themselves against the backlash that often follows performative gestures or half-hearted statements.

Especially when DEI comes under fire, communicators must empower leaders to show up with credibility, compassion, and conviction.”

Building trust is key. To do this, communicators must advocate for transparency, showing not only what the organisation stands for but how it is taking action to ensure the alignment between words and deeds turns DEI from a box-ticking exercise into culture-defining principles.

We can see what happens when organisations get it wrong. Research by Socially Mobile and published by the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) earlier this year found that nearly 4,000 women have left the UK PR industry mid-career, in part because of structural barriers such as a lack of development opportunities, poor maternity support, and inflexible working patterns. Years of talent and experience lost through poor practice.

Tone from the top

Leaders are the face of organisational values. Especially when DEI comes under fire, communicators must empower leaders to show up with credibility, compassion, and conviction. That means offering them the language, tools, and confidence to speak clearly, even in the face of disagreement.

Training and resources can help leaders navigate complex conversations without alienating stakeholders. By promoting dialogue over division and by focusing on the conversations rather than the campaigns, they create space for learning, listening, and lasting cultural change.

Organisations should see backlash as an opportunity to deepen trust, lead by example, and demonstrate transparency. Communication teams can create frameworks for open dialogue, explaining how DEI supports the business agenda and shapes the organisation’s direction.

Through inclusive, two-way conversations, companies can demonstrate that their DEI work is rooted not in trend, but in principle. This approach affirms their commitment, builds resilience, and positions them as credible leaders in a divided landscape.

In this new era, DEI communication is not optional – it’s strategic. Those who lead by example will reap the benefits. Communications teams must rise to the challenge by reinforcing values, supporting leadership, and guiding their organisations through complexity with clarity, confidence, and care.

This is a defining moment for businesses and brave communication. By showing courage and creativity, communicators can play their part in making sure that DEI doesn’t fade into the background, but evolves, remaining a central pillar of what businesses and organisations are about and what makes them thrive.

