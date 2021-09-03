Demand for skills prompts Helsinki to consider English as an official language

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Or, put another way, “Helsinki is suffering from the effects of a skills shortage and its mayor believes that making the capital an official English-speaking city could help resolve the situation.” Juhana Vartiainen has announced he would like to make Helsinki an official English-language city, alongside Finnish or “Suomi”, and Finland’s second official tongue Swedish.The proposal is unlikely to be seen as revolutionary in the country; many people are bilingual and English is widely accepted as the global language of business. One of Finland's most famous companies, Nokia, has long established English as its official language for communications and documentation. Finnish is a notoriously difficult language to learn with its 15 grammatical cases, tongue-twisting words that never seem to finish and vast numbers of vowels. The example above contains few visual clues for the uninitiated to grab, reflecting how Finnish lacks Germanic and Latin influences for other Europeans to cling to. The Bilingual Kidspot website for families living in foreign countries rates Finnish the fifth hardest language to learn, placing it between Mongolian and Russian. It cites the language’s vowel harmony system as the key difficulty. Mandarin, Arabic and Japanese filled the top three positions for complexity. Vartiainen says that this difficulty level has contributed to a skills shortage by deterring skilled workers from abroad who would