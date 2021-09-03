Job creation and lossesLabour marketLatest NewsSkills shortagesRecruitment & retention

REC: Labour market ‘will remain tight for years to come’

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Demand for dispensing opticians has risen by more than a quarter
Shutterstock
Demand for dispensing opticians has risen by more than a quarter
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The past five weeks have seen the highest number of job adverts posted in nearly nine months, as employers scrambled to fill vacancies amid growing worker shortages. Last week (23-29 August) there were 1.66 million “active” job adverts in the UK, including 193,000 new jobs that were posted, according to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC). It said the number of jobs posted in the past five weeks had reached its highest since mid-December 2020. Among the roles seeing a significant increase in demand included dispensing opticians (a 26.4% increase in new job adverts), driving instructors (12.9%), vehicle body builders and repairers (12.9%) and vehicle valeters and cleaners (9.2%). Scotland saw a hiring boom, with six out of the top 10 hiring hotspots identified by REC located in the country. In Na h-Eileanan Siar (the Outer Hebrides) the number of positions on offer leapt by 134.8%. However, demand for workers in some sectors is falling, the REC’s Jobs Recovery Tracker also showed. Last week there was a 10.1% drop in job adverts for ambulance staff excluding paramedics; a 9.7% drop in adverts for conference and exhibition organisers; and a 7.9% fall in demand for standards and regulations inspectors. Neil Carberry, REC chief executive, said the coming months could be difficult for employers, even with staff coming off of furlough. He said some of rise in job availability could be a short-term trend as workers re-evaluated their careers as the economy reopened. “Large
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Demand for skills prompts Helsinki to consider English...

Business secretary rejects call for HGV driver visas

Yodel drivers could strike despite staff crisis

Relax immigration requirements to solve staff crisis, ministers...

Amazon offering £1,000 bonus to lure warehouse staff

Prisoners may fill vacancies in UK food processing...

Lobby groups call for U-turn on temporary driver...

Wage rises could lead to price spikes

Females overtake males at A-level maths, as Stem...

Salaries heat up as candidate shortages worsen