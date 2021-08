To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

According to job postings on Indeed, warehouse operatives are “urgently needed” across several Amazon distribution sites, amid a national shortage of staff in logistics roles.It is offering candidates a £1,000 bonus pro rata if they take up a warehouse role before 18 September, along with an hourly rate of up to £11.10 for a night shift and £22.20 an hour overtime pay. The job ads say no warehouse or logistics experience is needed to apply for the roles, which are located in areas including Darlington, Dartford, Swansea, Redditch and Coventry. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed it was offering the bonus, stating: “We are currently offering a sign on bonus at a number of locations to attract new permanent and seasonal associates.” The logistics sector is experiencing a recruitment crisis, which is threatening the availability of some products on supermarket shelves and in restaurants including Nando’s and McDonalds. The shortage of HGV drivers is proving particularly problematic. McDonald’s said it had run out of milkshakes and some bottled drinks due to the nationwide shortage of drivers. The chief executive of the Co-operative Group has warned that the retailer was having to reduce some ranges because the industry was struggling to g