Two in five organisations struggling to fill job openings

according to the Office for National Statistics, which found that 30% of hospitality businesses were finding job openings more difficult than normal to fill between 23 August and 5 September 2021, compared with 13% across all industries. The water (27%) and health (23%) sectors were also finding it more difficult than normal to recruit in late August, while 15% of transport and storage firms reported hiring challenges mainly due to reports of a shortage of HGV drivers. Overall, 41% of businesses across all industries, excluding those with fewer than 10 employees, were finding it difficult to recruit during the period, up from 32% earlier in August. Earlier this week, the ONS revealed that job vacancies had topped one million for the first time since records began in 2001, seeing an increase of 35.2% on the previous quarter. There were 3.4 vacancies for every 100 employee jobs. The number of people on company payrolls was around the same as it was in February 2020, before the pandemic hit. However, there were 6% fewer people on hospitality payrolls and 10.2% fewer arts and recreation sector staff. A lack of suitable applicants was the main reason for firms being unable to fill vacancies, the ONS’s latest data showed, with the number of EU nationals employed in the UK falling 8.7% between January to March 2020 and April to June 2021. One in four employers experiencing recruitment challenges said a shortage of EU applicants was a factor, rising to 46% of transport and storage firms.Two in five organisations are struggling to fill vacancies, but hospitality firms are more than twice as likely as other industries to be experiencing recruitment challenges. This is