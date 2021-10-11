Kickstart and Jets bring opportunities, but more awareness is needed

hasn’t so far materialised, the winding down of government support, such as furlough, does risk causing a spike in those out of work. The government appears to be making attempts to address the issue. In his speech at the Conservative party conference, chancellor Rishi Sunak announced further support for a number of schemes aimed at aiding businesses in finding the staff they need, and supporting jobseekers to find work. The £500 million support package includes further cash incentives for hiring apprentices, an extension to the Kickstart scheme and to the Jets scheme, which aims to specifically help the long-term unemployed find work. Although the furlough scheme is widely deemed to have been a success, enabling companies to keep a vast number of people in employment and allowing the UK to have one of the fastest economic recoveries globally, there are still question marks around whether these additional schemes go far enough in helping employers fill vacant roles and skills shortages.The extension of the Kickstart and Jets schemes could help create jobs for thousands who are at risk of long-term unemployment, but more publicity is needed if they're to be successful, writes Rhys Wyborn. While the “cliff edge” of mass unemployment that many commentators feared would happen