Police officer ‘forcibly’ removed trainees’ earrings

A Dorset police instructor allegedly used bolt cutters to ‘forcibly’ remove earrings worn by three trainee officers ahead of a fitness test, a disciplinary hearing has been told.

PC Martin Briggs is claimed to have ordered the trainee officers to place their heads on a jacket on a desk to have their stud earrings removed after they said they were unable to take out the jewellery.

Briggs was overseeing a “beep test”, where recruits are required to run up and down the length of a sports hall before they hear a beep sound. He insisted that all jewellery must be removed for the test.

The three officers – PC Georgia Hedditch, PC Elizabeth Christie and PC Holly Law – said they felt “distressed and embarrassed” by the incident, but complied with Briggs’ order because they were concerned about their career prospects if they did not complete the test.

The disciplinary hearing, which is ongoing, will decide whether Briggs’ alleged actions breached police standards of behaviour and amounted to gross misconduct.

Another officer faces allegations of gross misconduct because he witnessed the incident and failed to intervene or report it.

Mark Ley-Morgan, a barrister representing Dorset Police, said: “PC Briggs’ behaviour was described by witnesses as angry, abrupt, rude and impatient. He was swearing a lot.

“He insisted all jewellery must be removed before anyone did the test. He came back with bolt cutters and what looked like secateurs.

“Three very junior officers came into an office, putting their head on a table, having their earrings forcibly cut out. It is a serious incident which should never have happened and it is astonishing that it did. What would a member of the public thinking of joining the police service make of this?”

Briggs said he made a “highly regrettable error of judgment” and argued that he removed the jewellery with the trainees’ consent.

Hedditch told the disciplinary panel that she had only been an officer for three weeks at the time of the incident. When she found she could not remove one of her earrings, she jokingly suggested Briggs would have to “cut them out”.

She said: “I didn’t think that it would actually be actioned … In hindsight, it should never have happened.”

Christie said: “He was holding these really long bolt cutters in his hands and was opening and closing them. He said: ‘Who’s next?’ I remember staring at them and thinking: ‘Shit; they are big.’

“It was overwhelming. I was shaking with adrenaline and trying not to cry.”

Dorset Police declined to comment while proceedings are ongoing.

British Transport Police recently scrapped its annual beep test for existing officers because of concerns it indirectly discriminated against women.

