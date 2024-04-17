PoliceLatest NewsDisciplineDiscipline and grievancesTraining delivery

Police officer ‘forcibly’ removed trainees’ earrings

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Don Fritz / Shutterstock.com
Don Fritz / Shutterstock.com

A Dorset police instructor allegedly used bolt cutters to ‘forcibly’ remove earrings worn by three trainee officers ahead of a fitness test, a disciplinary hearing has been told. 

PC Martin Briggs is claimed to have ordered the trainee officers to place their heads on a jacket on a desk to have their stud earrings removed after they said they were unable to take out the jewellery.

Briggs was overseeing a “beep test”, where recruits are required to run up and down the length of a sports hall before they hear a beep sound. He insisted that all jewellery must be removed for the test.

Police misconduct

One in five employers facing protracted disciplinary processes

Met Police dismisses 100 officers in a year for gross misconduct

Gross misconduct: is dismissal always the right penalty?

The three officers – PC Georgia Hedditch, PC Elizabeth Christie and PC Holly Law – said they felt “distressed and embarrassed” by the incident, but complied with Briggs’ order because they were concerned about their career prospects if they did not complete the test.

The disciplinary hearing, which is ongoing, will decide whether Briggs’ alleged actions breached police standards of behaviour and amounted to gross misconduct.

Another officer faces allegations of gross misconduct because he witnessed the incident and failed to intervene or report it.

Mark Ley-Morgan, a barrister representing Dorset Police, said: “PC Briggs’ behaviour was described by witnesses as angry, abrupt, rude and impatient. He was swearing a lot.

“He insisted all jewellery must be removed before anyone did the test. He came back with bolt cutters and what looked like secateurs.

“Three very junior officers came into an office, putting their head on a table, having their earrings forcibly cut out. It is a serious incident which should never have happened and it is astonishing that it did. What would a member of the public thinking of joining the police service make of this?”

Briggs said he made a “highly regrettable error of judgment” and argued that he removed the jewellery with the trainees’ consent.

Hedditch told the disciplinary panel that she had only been an officer for three weeks at the time of the incident. When she found she could not remove one of her earrings, she jokingly suggested Briggs would have to “cut them out”.

She said: “I didn’t think that it would actually be actioned … In hindsight, it should never have happened.”

Christie said: “He was holding these really long bolt cutters in his hands and was opening and closing them. He said: ‘Who’s next?’ I remember staring at them and thinking: ‘Shit; they are big.’

“It was overwhelming. I was shaking with adrenaline and trying not to cry.”

Dorset Police declined to comment while proceedings are ongoing.

British Transport Police recently scrapped its annual beep test for existing officers because of concerns it indirectly discriminated against women.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Beware of Quit-Tok, the trend for filming ‘bad...

Top 10 HR questions March 2024: Ramadan, carer’s...

College lecturer who ‘asked student out’ wrongfully dismissed

Should menopausal employees be offered jelly babies?

Love in the office, Gen Z needs a...

Police inspector demoted for Vinted trouser sale

It’s time to properly vet the boardroom –...

One in five employers facing protracted disciplinary processes

Former BP chief exec did not reveal colleague...

Top 10 HR questions September 2023: the role...