James Dyson lambasts new flexible working right

Writing in The Times today, James Dyson, chief engineer and founder of technology firm Dyson, has strongly criticised the government’s enshrining of a day one right to request flexible working.

Dyson criticised the “big government” move, saying it would “hamper employers’ ability to organise their workforce as they judge fit in a competitive world”.

He added that high growth companies would think twice before investing in the UK where they had “little control over how and where” staff work and predicted that minister’s approach would lead to friction between employers and employees. “Factory workers, bus drivers and retail staff cannot work from home – so the government is deepening the divide, creating a highly invidious two-tier workforce”, Dyson said.

Working from home only had superficial attraction for people in the short term, wrote Dyson, whereas employers were aware of the “huge damage it does to companies and employees alike”.

There was irony in the fact, in Dyson’s view, that just as people had started to returning to commuting, the government had chosen this moment “to climb aboard a bandwagon heading in the opposite direction”. He dismissed this as “pure populism”.

Dyson went on to say that “Businesses must already jump through hoops to prove that a basis for refusing a request for flexible working falls within one of eight reasons. The process alone of tackling each request is time-consuming and costly.”

Outside of the UK Dyson was able to organise when and where staff performed their roles. “In no other country have we experienced such overreach in terms of the government telling us how to organise our business. To impose this policy during what is likely to be one of the worst recessions on record is economically illiterate and staggeringly self-defeating.”

He predicted that Britain would become less competitive than other countries as a result of the policy.

The new law has also been attacked from the opposite point of view with many claiming that it doesn’t go far enough. Darren Jones MP, chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, said earlier this week: “Updating labour laws to reflect more flexible working is welcome, but as ever, these laws only matter if they are used.”

