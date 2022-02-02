How does the NHS mandatory jab U-turn affect other employers?

Sajid Javid told the House of Commons that the risk of hospital admission for the Omicron variant is around half of that for Delta. He said it was right and responsible to “revisit the balance of risks and opportunities that guided our original decision last year”. Kingsley Napley employment partner Richard Fox said: “This consultation has implications beyond the NHS. That is because the policy to insist on vaccination for NHS workers from April may well have influenced other employers in the private sector to introduce a similar mandatory vaccination policy. “If the government U-turns, that could have a knock-on effect and change the mood music around the whole issue of vaccination in the workplace. Some employers may want to rethink their approach to avoid being out of step or looking unreasonable.”This week’s 11th hour decision not to make vaccination against Covid-19 a condition of employment in NHS and social care came on the same day that Formula 1 announced mandatory vaccination for all people in the paddock. Legal experts talk to Rob Moss about the possible knock-on effect for other employers. The 1 April deadline for frontline NHS staff in England to have received two jabs – meaning they would need their first jab by tomorrow – was scrapped on Monday when health ministers announced a new consultation on the jab requirement. Health and social care secretary
Mandatory vaccinations
Mandatory jab U-turn confirmed as ministers launch consultationLetter informing health and social care staff that vaccine mandate is expected to be revoked