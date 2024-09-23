Employee Benefits Live 2024 conference programme unveiled

The Employee Benefits Live 2024 conference programme is now available. With more than 28 sessions packed with practical advice, inspiration, and top tips, the programme offers valuable insights to address the challenges facing organisations’ HR, people, and reward strategies.

Expert speakers from leading employers including Ikea, Natwest, Rio Tinto, Travis Perkins, Wolseley, The Glenmorangie Company and many more, will cover key topics across a broad range of benefits, such as employee engagement, financial wellbeing, menopause, fertility and pregnancy, and healthcare and wellbeing, to name but a few.

Each day will also include two keynote sessions. On Tuesday 8 October, these will be presented by Karen Blackett, former president at WPP and Janet Mckenzie, group head of reward at Merlin Entertainments.

On Wednesday 9 October, our keynote speakers will be Olympian and broadcaster Mark Foster and Natalie Jutla, employee benefits and employee financial wellbeing lead at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

The conference session booking portal will open on Tuesday 24 September. To reserve your seat at any of the sessions, be sure to register for your visitor pass beforehand to gain priority access to the sessions booking portal. Delegates who have already registered will receive a priority booking email.

Employee Benefits Live 2024, Europe’s largest dedicated reward and benefits event for the HR and reward industry, will take place on Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 October 2024 at ExCeL London.

View the full conference programme and register to attend

