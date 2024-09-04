Employee Benefits Live 2024: Unknotting your global benefits tangle

Janet McKenzie, group head of compensation and benefits at Merlin Entertainments, will present the closing keynote on the first day of Employee Benefits Live 2024.

The keynote, which will take place on Tuesday 8 October at 3.45pm in Theatre One, is titled: ‘Unknotting your global benefits tangle’.

In her keynote address, McKenzie will discuss an exercise that Merlin Entertainments undertook to review its global benefits offering and some of the surprising insights that came out of the process. She will also outline some of the changes the organisation has already made to its benefits offering as a result of the review, as well as some of the activities still in the pipeline.

“Whether people work on a national, international or global basis, some of the challenges faced are similar. The session will provide practical real-life tips for others thinking of undertaking a benefits review project, whatever type of organisation they work with,” she said.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Employee Benefits Live 2024 will take place on Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 October 2024 at ExCeL London. As Europe’s largest dedicated reward and benefits event for the HR and reward industry, it will provide more than 1,500 compensation, benefits and HR professionals with the opportunity to learn from, and be inspired by, leading figures in the industry.

For more information or to register for the show…