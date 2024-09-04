Latest NewsJob creation and lossesRecruitment & retention

Stafforce to open new sites in UK expansion 

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
Stafforce is opening seven new sites as part of its UK expansion plans, which it describes as “making a significant investment in its future”.

The recruitment firm, part of Nicholas Associates Group, revealed the new premises will be in Newport, Blackburn, Daventry, Bristol, Barnstaple, Loughborough and Tilbury as it focuses on developing its presence in the south of the country.

Led by new COO Kelly Kendall, who is responsible for driving the company’s growth, the plans are part of Stafforce’s strategic plan to “invest in people, talent, and new locations” to ensure it remains competitive in the market.

Kendall  said: “Our investment in these new hubs is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients and candidates.

“By focusing on strategic locations and investing in our people, we are positioning Stafforce to be the recruiter of choice across the UK. This expansion strengthens our presence and enhances our ability to connect top talent with leading employers in the region.”

Expansion and recruitment

Leavesden studios expansion to create 4,000 jobs

Permanent and temp hiring slows in August

The expansion is backed by executive chairman Nick Cragg and CEO Paul Smith, who are confident in the recruitment sector’s growth potential.

Paul Smith, CEO of Nicholas Associates Group, added: “This ambitious growth plan is a clear signal of our confidence in our potential to lead the market.

“With the full backing of our executive team, we are committed to driving this expansion forward, ensuring that we continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients while creating new opportunities for our employees and the communities we serve.”

 

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

