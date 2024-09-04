Stafforce to open new sites in UK expansion 

Stafforce is opening seven new sites as part of its UK expansion plans, which it describes as “making a significant investment in its future”.

The recruitment firm, part of Nicholas Associates Group, revealed the new premises will be in Newport, Blackburn, Daventry, Bristol, Barnstaple, Loughborough and Tilbury as it focuses on developing its presence in the south of the country.

Led by new COO Kelly Kendall, who is responsible for driving the company’s growth, the plans are part of Stafforce’s strategic plan to “invest in people, talent, and new locations” to ensure it remains competitive in the market.

Kendall said: “Our investment in these new hubs is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients and candidates.

“By focusing on strategic locations and investing in our people, we are positioning Stafforce to be the recruiter of choice across the UK. This expansion strengthens our presence and enhances our ability to connect top talent with leading employers in the region.”

The expansion is backed by executive chairman Nick Cragg and CEO Paul Smith, who are confident in the recruitment sector’s growth potential.

Paul Smith, CEO of Nicholas Associates Group, added: “This ambitious growth plan is a clear signal of our confidence in our potential to lead the market.

“With the full backing of our executive team, we are committed to driving this expansion forward, ensuring that we continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients while creating new opportunities for our employees and the communities we serve.”

