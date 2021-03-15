Employee Benefits prepares for Insights Online Series

Employee Benefits Insights online series, which explores the latest trends and solutions in reward strategies for 2021 and beyond, starts on Monday (15 March).

The four-day event will see industry experts take to the virtual stage to share their first-hand experience and knowledge during keynote addresses, as well as practical ‘How to’ and strategy sessions.

Employee Benefits Insights 2021 Reserve your

free place now

An array of topics will be addressed, including the changing face of reward in the midst of the pandemic, how to support employee mental health during times of uncertainty and ways to effectively communicate and remain connected with staff working from home.

Attendees will hear about the approaches that work from leading experts including Claire Walsh, health, wellbeing and injury prevention manager UK/rest of world at BAE Systems, Sarah McPake, head of talent, insights and inclusion at TSB, Hazel Robinson, associate director of HR, head of reward and wellbeing at Brunel University, and Nathalie Hazenberg, HR strategist at ABN AMRO.

Registrants can opt into their preferred sessions and leave equipped with ideas that can be implemented at their organisations.

The CPD-accredited programme, sponsored by Unmind and Bright Horizons, builds on the success of Employee Benefits Reset, which ran last October.

The full agenda can be found here. All sessions will be made available on-demand once the series has finished for those who cannot attend the real-time slots. Delegates will also be able to ask questions via the online chat function.

Participants can register right up until the event starts and can attend as many sessions as they desire.