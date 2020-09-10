Microsoft, Virgin, Special Olympics and Ikea to deliver keynotes at Employee Benefits Reset

Technology giant Microsoft, the charitable arm of the Virgin Group, Virgin Unite, sporting organisation the Special Olympics and Swedish retailer Ikea will be the four keynote speakers for Employee Benefits Reset online series.

The online series of keynotes, how-to and strategy sessions, which will run from 5 October 2020 for two weeks, will cover an array of topics; discussing the latest trends, insights and solutions to help organisations provide effective and efficient reward and benefits strategies during these uncertain times.

Tim Robertson, compensations and benefits lead at Microsoft UK, will open the series on Monday 5 October 2020 with a keynote discussing HR and the new normal. Robertson will discuss how recent changes have impacted workplace benefits and future planning, how HR supports employees when they need it most and developing a resilient benefits offering that is fit for the future.

Closing the first week, on Friday 9 October, Anna Gowdrige, director, 100% human at work at Virgin Unite, will host the keynote Meeting new employee expectations post Covid-19. In this session, Gowdrige will create a better understanding of the impact of recent change caused by the pandemic and analyse how leaders can ensure that people and culture remain centre stage in light of ongoing innovations and change?

Olga Yakimakho, director, leadership and organisational development at the Special Olympics, will kick off the second week of Employee Benefits Reset with the keynote; Why employee belonging is more important than ever – lessons from the Special Olympics.

Carin Hammer Blakebrough, country people and culture manager, UK and Ireland at Ikea, will then close the series on Friday 16 October with a keynote on Resilience – how a crisis can bring out the best in us..

Attendees can register to attend all keynotes and sessions for free.