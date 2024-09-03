Employee Rights Bill: Work together to achieve greater productivity and fairer working

Collaborative working will help achieve “the win-win of greater productivity and a fairer working environment for staff”, according to ministers.

At a breakfast meeting about the Employment Rights Bill held today (3 September), deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and business secretary Jonathan Reynolds assured business leaders they would be involved at every stage of the Labour government’s plan to ‘make work pay’.

Rayner said: “This government is pro-worker and pro-business, and we are committed to working with our brilliant businesses across the country to create a stronger, growing economy and to raise living standards as a result.

“We will work with all partners as we shape our plan to make work pay, so we get the win-win of greater productivity and a fairer working environment for staff.”

During the meeting, the ministers explained the main aims of the bill and wider Make Work Pay programme, which they believe will “modernise the world of work by ending exploitative zero-hour contracts, extending day one employment protections on unfair dismissal and delivering a genuine living wage”. They also provided an update on the latest developments and outlined what will happen in the near future.

The ministers held the meeting as part of a series which aim to involve industry groups business leaders and trade unions in the government’s employment initiatives. Labour vowed to introduce the Employment Rights Bill within its first 100 days in government.

Last month, they met with business representative organisations such as the British Chambers of Commerce, Federation of Small Businesses, CBI and Make UK. The meetings with representatives from all groups will continue before the legislation is introduced and as it passes through parliament, according to the government.

Reynolds said: “Our plan to make work pay will always be unashamedly pro-worker and pro-business and I’m determined to work in partnership with businesses and trade unions and ensure their voices are heard every step of the way.

“The central driving force behind our plan to make work pay is to deliver growth. Our bill will modernise the world of work to create a better supported workforce, which will boost productivity and in turn create the right conditions for businesses to grow.”

The UK currently has one of the least protected labour markets compared to its international partners, according to Reynolds.

He added: “It’s time to work together to deliver meaningful reforms that will transform the world of work for the benefit of businesses and workers.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more Employee Relations jobs