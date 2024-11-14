Employers branded bad gift givers by nearly half of workers

Employers have been labelled bad gift-givers by nearly half (46%) of UK staff as the festive season approaches.

Blackhawk Network’s research into Christmas gift-giving attitudes and behaviours found that half of employees didn’t receive a gift from their employer in 2023, while a greater proportion (55%) are not expecting one this year.

Released today, the payment solutions provider’s survey showed disappointment among one in three (34%) workers, who said the gifts they received from their bosses are never what they want. The dissatisfaction was particularly evidenced by Gen Z, with more than half (56%) of these workers receiving at least one bad present each year.

Nearly half (47%) of those polled admitted they would not leave an employer before Christmas because they wanted a bonus or gift, with more than four in five (83%) agreeing that employers’ gifts made them feel appreciated and 72% claiming they energise them for the year ahead.

Despite just 13% receiving a bonus at the end of 2023, one in three (34%) of the 1,000 employees polled wanted to get one this year.

According to Blackhawk Network, with gifting clearly having an impact on both retention and wellbeing, Christmas provides an opportunity for employers to act tactically.

One in five (21%) respondents also said they intended to change their shopping habits because of financial worries, with job security cited by 28% as a cost concern.

The biggest cost concerns for UK consumers are utilities (65%), inflation (60%) and food costs (60%).

Chris Ronald, MD, rewards, incentives, benefits at Blackhawk Network, said: “It is certainly somewhat depressing to hear that too often UK employees find themselves disappointed by gifts, or lack thereof, from their employers. Christmas gifts are symbolic, a tangible way to show employees that they are appreciated for all they have done in the past year.”

He insisted UK employers “must not turn a blind eye to the significance of giving, not giving or giving poorly”.

“Employers should take action now, whatever the budget, and consider the value of a gift that offers choice, a move likely to be appreciated when Christmas rolls around,” Ronald added.

