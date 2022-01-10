Employers cutting sick pay for unvaccinated who need to self-isolate

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Several employers including Ikea and Wessex Water have cut sick pay for unvaccinated employees who are told to self-isolate after being in close contact with someone who has Covid-19. From today (10 January) any Wessex Water employee who has not had at least one coronavirus vaccination and does not have a medical exemption or confirmed vaccination appointment, will only receive statutory sick pay (SSP) for any period they are required to self-isolate after being identified as a contact of someone who has the virus. This will mean that the affected workers will receive the current rate of SSP, £96.35 per week, rather than any enhanced sick pay for their self-isolation period. The company will pay unvaccinated staff their full sick pay if it is confirmed they have Covid-19. A Wessex Water spokesperson said: “The vast majority of our workforce has been vaccinated and it’s important as a company providing essential services with key worker employees, the remainder get vaccinated to protect themselves, customers and their colleagues. To make it easy for our staff, vaccine appointments can be booked in work time. “Absences due to Covid have doubled in the last week, so we need everyone to be available so we can continue to provide uninterrupted essential water and sewerage services.”
Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.