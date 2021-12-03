Employment law in 2022: Eight action points for HR

All year round: encourage vaccination against Covid-19
Encouraging employees to be vaccinated, including encouraging booster take-up among the workforce, continues to be a reasonable step that employers can take to reduce the risk to employees' health.Employers can remind their workforce of the importance of getting their booster jab. They can also continue to urge employees who have not already had their original doses to book their vaccination appointments (unless they have a medical reason not to have done so). While any employer can encourage vaccination, forthcoming legislation makes this task more urgent for employers in health and social care. It is expected that, from 1 April 2022, health and social care staff in England who have direct, face-to-face contact with patients/service users will be required to have a course of Covid-19 vaccinations to be deployed.