Care workers added to shortage occupation list for visas

Immigration rules are to be relaxed in the hope of attracting thousands of additional care workers into the UK from abroad, the government announced on 24 December. Figures earlier in December from the Nuffield Trust showed that 40,000 care workers, home care workers and care assistants had left the sector in the past six months. The roles will now be added to the Home Office’s shortage occupation list, following recommendations by the Migration Advisory Committee which in mid-December acknowledged major recruitment and retention difficulties in the care sector. Care workers from abroad will have to apply for a 12-month health and care visa and have been offered a salary of at least £20,480 to qualify. They will be able to bring dependants, including a partner and children, with the measures expected to come into effect early next year. Health providers had been predicting worsening staff shortages as the deadline for all care workers to be fully vaccinated by 11 November approached.

Home secretary Priti Patel said the sector was “experiencing unprecedented challenges prompted by the pandemic”, adding: “The changes we’ve made to the health and care visa will bolster the workforce and help alleviate some of the pressures currently being experienced.” But Labour's Wes Streeting, shadow health secretary, said the timing of the announcemen
