Employment Rights Bill ‘will not make work pay’ as it stands: Unite

by Adam McCulloch
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham
Unite, one of the UK’s largest trade unions, has said the government’s Employment Rights Bill “stops short of making work pay”.

Unite said there were some positive steps forward in the Bill, such as new individual rights and the cancellation of “unjust” laws such as the Minimum Service Levels Act, but it claimed there was a failure by ministers to ban zero-hours contracts and fire and rehire.

Unite, which along with Unison, has one of the largest memberships of any union in the UK, said it was also concerned about watering down of rules allowing workers to have access to trade unions. The unions said it believed that the single best way to ensure that work paid more fairly was by expanding collective bargaining and that this would lead to a 2.8% rise in GDP by encouraging workers to spend more in their local communities.

Employment Rights Bill 2024

Employment Rights Bill: nine-month probation among 28 reforms

This week’s Employment Rights Bill ‘could take years’ to kick in

Five key questions on the Employment Rights Bill

Day-one rights: the unanswered question of when

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, welcomed the Bill but was quick to express some disappointment with it. She said: “This Bill is without doubt a significant step forward for workers but stops short of making work pay.

“The end to draconian laws like Minimum Service Levels and the introduction of new individual rights, for example on bereavement leave, will be beneficial. But the Bill still ties itself up in knots trying to avoid what was promised. Failure to end fire and rehire and zero-hours contracts once and for all will leave more holes than Swiss cheese that hostile employers will use.

“The Bill also fails to give workers the sort of meaningful rights to access a union for pay bargaining that would put more money in their pockets and, in turn, would aid growth.

“Unite will continue to make the workers’ voice heard as we push for improvements to the legislation as the Bill goes through parliament.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak, while striking a more welcoming tone, also referred to the unfinished nature of the proposals: “While there is still detail to be worked through, this bill signals a seismic shift away from the Tories’ low-pay, low-rights, low-productivity economy.”

The Bill’s caution, as perceived by Sharon Graham, was also spotted by Michael Powner, employment partner at Charles Russell Speechlys. He said: “It is interesting to read the compromises in the Bill and it is a particular surprise to see nine months as the suggested probationary period rather than six months. Much of the detail remains subject to consultation but it is not as radical as many of the unions were looking for and even a caveat on the much publicised fire and rehire proposals which won’t apply if there is a danger of collapse.”

The Bill as it stands would see fire and rehire practices generally banned, but businesses at risk of complete collapse may alter terms and conditions if this could prevent them going bust. Lack of clarity over this latter provision is said to be troubling for some union leaders.

More than one million people on zero-hours contracts would gain guaranteed working hours if they want them under the proposals. Those workers, along with those on low-hours contracts, would have the right to a guaranteed-hours contract if they work regular hours over a defined period, which Labour’s original proposal said would be 12 weeks. Employees can also request to remain on zero-hours contracts if that is what they would prefer.

Further documents have been promised concerning 30 more proposals that were widely expected to be included in the Bill. Among these, there will be guidance on the ‘right to switch off’, and a consultation on a move towards a single status of worker. Legislation to end pay discrimination is now expected to come separately in a draft bill that will include measures to make it mandatory for large employers to report their ethnicity and disability pay gap.

