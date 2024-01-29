Employment tribunal fees to be reintroduced

The government has launched a consultation on the reintroduction of employment tribunal fees, nearly seven years after the Supreme Court ruled them unlawful.

Mike Freer, the minister for courts and legal services, said: “The Ministry of Justice has carefully considered the 2017 Supreme Court ruling on the previous approach to fees in the employment tribunals and has endeavoured to ensure that the fees proposed in this consultation are proportionate and affordable, in line with the judgment.”

The proposed fees are considerably less expensive than before, with a claimant paying £55 to issue any claim at the employment tribunal, and an appellant paying the same amount at the Employment Appeal Tribunal. Unlike the 2013-2017 tribunal fee regime, no hearing fee will be incurred under the government’s proposals.

The coalition government introduced employment tribunal fees in July 2013, categorising employment tribunal claims as Type A and B. Type A claims covered simple disputes such as unpaid holiday pay and attracted an “issue fee” of £160 and a “hearing fee” of £230. Type B claims were for more complex disputes such as discrimination, with an issue fee of £250 and a hearing fee of £950. The EAT attracted a £400 issue fee and a £1200 hearing fee.

Where a claim is brought by multiple claimants, the fee would remain at £55 and the cost of the fee would be shared. A system for remission from fees would be introduced for people who genuinely cannot afford the fees, and a few specific employment tribunal claims will be exempt. The consultation closes on 25 March 2024.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “This is another example of ministers taking the side of bad bosses, not working people. Now, the government wants to make it even harder for working people to seek justice if they face discrimination, unfair dismissal or withheld wages.

“When P&O Ferries flouted employment law by sacking 800 workers without notice, they did almost nothing about it. All working people should be able to enforce their rights. But introducing fees for tribunals puts yet another hurdle in the way of those seeking justice at their most vulnerable moment.

“The Tories have already tried this and failed. Last time they introduced tribunal fees, claims dropped by two-thirds. And the Supreme Court threw them out – saying they interfered with access to justice. Working people shouldn’t be picking up the bill for exploitative employers’ poor behaviour. Employment tribunal fees are just an invitation for bad bosses to ride roughshod over workers.”

The Supreme Court, which handed down its judgment on 26 July 2017, ruled unanimously that employment tribunal fees were unlawful. Seven judges accepted that the effect of employment tribunal fees had been a dramatic and persistent fall in the number of claims, particularly claims of lower value and claims without a financial remedy.

According to the judgment, employment tribunal fees were not reasonably affordable for households on low to middle incomes. Even where they may have been affordable, they prevented access to justice by making it financially ill-advised to pursue a case against an employer unless claimants were certain of winning and recovering their fees. After the Supreme Court ruling, employment tribunal claims increased by 39%.

The government outlined three key principles that underpin the proposed fees: affordability, proportionality and simplicity. The MoJ has assessed that a fee of £55 is generally affordable for claimants and appellants. The recently revised Help with Fees remission scheme used in other courts, means any person who is single, with no children and has less than £4,250 in disposable capital and a gross monthly income of £1,420 or less would be eligible for full remission of their tribunal or EAT fee.

The government also said that fees should be proportionate to the remedy being sought, to avoid people pursuing irrational and futile claims. Along with the issue of affordability, proportionality also formed part of the Supreme Court’s 2017 judgment where it noted that the previous fees were set at a level that could vastly exceed the value of the remedy sought by claimants in many cases.

Based on 2022-23 volumes the government estimates that the proposed fees could generate between £1.3 million and £1.7 million a year from 2025-26 onwards. The consultation suggests an implementation date in November 2024.

