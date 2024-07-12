England v Spain: HR frets about the Euro final

Rather like VAR officials attempting to apply the rules of football to a rash tackle in extenuating circumstances, HR has become confused and we’ve been left waiting for its final verdict.

It’s not surprising: it’s been a trying summer. Lots of rain. A really significant election. All manner of shenanigans worldwide. Wimbledon’s on. Holiday arrangements. Music festivals, and of course the Euros.

It’s the latter that has sown confusion – especially as England have progressed by tiny margins and are now in Sunday evening’s final with Spain. In June BrightHR’s Alan Price foresaw a “whirlwind of HR chaos”, the year’s most memorable phrase so far. He visualised a world in which weeks of hot weather and sporting occasions stretched before us. He was only half right, sadly.

But now, thanks to the Euros final, HR is embroiled in its own Boris-esque “go to work, don’t go to work” imbroglio. Some firms are offering late starts, shifts finishing early and free pizza. But far from all, and HR seems uncertain of the way forward.

Dr Jonathan Lord, senior lecturer in human resources management and employment law at the University of Salford Business School is, for example, worried about productivity.

Rather like pundit Gary Neville, anxious about the output of England’s left-hand side, he says: “Leading up to and following the match, there may be a noticeable dip in productivity. Employees might be distracted by discussions about the game or might be recovering from late-night celebrations.”

“Oh no”, those of us in the Personnel Today office said, as one.

But then Lord, perhaps aware of the Roy Keane-like harshness of his words, suddenly pivots: “Conversely, England’s success could boost overall morale and camaraderie in the workplace, leading to a more positive work environment. A study at the University of Warwick found that happiness led to a 12% spike in productivity, while unhappy workers [those will be Spain fans hopefully] proved 10% less productive.”

Absence without leave and absence due to self-induced sickness is not an excuse, but it is a misconduct matter” – Martin Williams, Mayo Wynne Baxter

Martin Williams, head of employment and partner at law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter, similarly wants to play the gruff Shearer and the affable Lineker simultaneously. He tells us: “If someone has overindulged on a Sunday night to the extent that they cannot attend work the following morning that is on them. Absence without leave and absence due to self-induced sickness is not an excuse, but it is a misconduct matter.”

Clearly Williams will not be kicking his work and weekend plans into touch to drive to Berlin this weekend.

But then: “However, employers might also consider offering their employees the opportunity to come in later on Monday after the Euro 2024 final which will generate goodwill and build a stronger relationship.” Phew!

Nebel Crowhurst, chief appreciation officer at Reward Gateway | Edenred, channels his inner Ian Wright to offer us his more joyful take on the occasion. He says: “Businesses talk endlessly about employee engagement – now is the time to actually do something now that the Three Lions are in the men’s Euros final this Sunday.

A late start, he adds, “will not only ease headaches for the 30 million Brits watching the final, but also show employees how much they are truly appreciated. Anything less deserves a red card.”

Meanwhile, Keir Starmer may be itching to award an extra time bank holiday but there’s no way he can do that until knowing what the result is.

After all, watching Spanish employees dancing in the rain next week would be unlikely to boost productivity whatever line you take on time off.

