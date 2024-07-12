Bank holidaysLatest NewsSickness absenceHolidays and holiday pay

England v Spain: HR frets about the Euro final

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Some fans may not be fit for work come Monday morning
Photo: Shutterstock
Some fans may not be fit for work come Monday morning
Photo: Shutterstock

Rather like VAR officials attempting to apply the rules of football to a rash tackle in extenuating circumstances, HR has become confused and we’ve been left waiting for its final verdict.

It’s not surprising: it’s been a trying summer. Lots of rain. A really significant election. All manner of shenanigans worldwide. Wimbledon’s on. Holiday arrangements. Music festivals, and of course the Euros.

It’s the latter that has sown confusion – especially as England have progressed by tiny margins and are now in Sunday evening’s final with Spain. In June BrightHR’s Alan Price foresaw a “whirlwind of HR chaos”, the year’s most memorable phrase so far. He visualised a world in which weeks of hot weather and sporting occasions stretched before us. He was only half right, sadly.

But now, thanks to the Euros final, HR is embroiled in its own Boris-esque “go to work, don’t go to work” imbroglio. Some firms are offering late starts, shifts finishing early and free pizza. But far from all, and HR seems uncertain of the way forward.

Dr Jonathan Lord, senior lecturer in human resources management and employment law at the University of Salford Business School is, for example, worried about productivity.

Rather like pundit Gary Neville, anxious about the output of England’s left-hand side, he says: “Leading up to and following the match, there may be a noticeable dip in productivity. Employees might be distracted by discussions about the game or might be recovering from late-night celebrations.”

“Oh no”, those of us in the Personnel Today office said, as one.

But then Lord, perhaps aware of the Roy Keane-like harshness of his words, suddenly pivots: “Conversely, England’s success could boost overall morale and camaraderie in the workplace, leading to a more positive work environment. A study at the University of Warwick found that happiness led to a 12% spike in productivity, while unhappy workers [those will be Spain fans hopefully] proved 10% less productive.”

Absence without leave and absence due to self-induced sickness is not an excuse, but it is a misconduct matter” – Martin Williams, Mayo Wynne Baxter

Martin Williams, head of employment and partner at law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter, similarly wants to play the gruff Shearer and the affable Lineker simultaneously. He tells us: “If someone has overindulged on a Sunday night to the extent that they cannot attend work the following morning that is on them. Absence without leave and absence due to self-induced sickness is not an excuse, but it is a misconduct matter.”

Clearly Williams will not be kicking his work and weekend plans into touch to drive to Berlin this weekend.

But then: “However, employers might also consider offering their employees the opportunity to come in later on Monday after the Euro 2024 final which will generate goodwill and build a stronger relationship.” Phew!

Nebel Crowhurst, chief appreciation officer at Reward Gateway | Edenred, channels his inner Ian Wright to offer us his more joyful take on the occasion. He says: “Businesses talk endlessly about employee engagement – now is the time to actually do something now that the Three Lions are in the men’s Euros final this Sunday.

A late start, he adds, “will not only ease headaches for the 30 million Brits watching the final, but also show employees how much they are truly appreciated. Anything less deserves a red card.”

Meanwhile, Keir Starmer may be itching to award an extra time bank holiday but there’s no way he can do that until knowing what the result is.

After all, watching Spanish employees dancing in the rain next week would be unlikely to boost productivity whatever line you take on time off.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.


Browse more human resources jobs

 

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Software company will ‘onboard’ AI employees

England v Spain Euros final: employers offer workers...

Increase in sustainability questions in job interviews

PwC cuts back on shorter summer working hours

How to avoid payroll errors when rolling out...

Overtly ageist employers pay the price for such...

Business optimism at high levels as new ministers...

Ministers to encourage more recruitment of former prisoners

IoD gives verdicts on Labour’s employment plans

Pregnant HR exec sent laughing emojis after redundancy...