England v Spain Euros final: employers offer workers time off

Businesses are looking to give workers time off on Monday, in the aftermath of the England v Spain Euros final.

With the game possibly lasting until 11pm if extra time and penalties are needed many companies are also said to be making contingency plans for Sunday and Monday, 14-15 July.

Late starts, altered closing times and offering staff early finishes if they are rostered for shifts on the evening of the game are being implemented by some organisations.

Supermarket chain Lidl said it would open all its stores in England an hour later on Monday to allow workers to enjoy post-match celebrations.

Ryan McDonnell, the chief executive of Lidl in Great Britain, said: “We know how much this game means to England fans and we want to ensure that our colleagues have the chance to celebrate such a significant moment in English football history.”

Tesco will close its more than 1,800 Express stores at 7.30pm instead of the usual 10 or 11pm on Sunday to allow employees to watch the final. Staff will receive normal pay despite the early finish.

Sainsbury’s is also closing convenience stores and petrol filling stations across England early.

Gymshark employees in the UK will get Monday off in its entirety while drinks brand Dash Water said employees could start work at a later time of 10.30am on Monday. Several marketing and PR agencies are closing offices on Monday to allow staff to work from home that day, with a late start promised if England win. Some firms are also offering employees treats, such as weekend pizza deliveries.

Live entertainment and other sports are also being affected by the timing of the match. The comedian John Bishop has announced that his show’s start time in Wolverhampton on Sunday will be moved. “I am not doing the show at 8pm,” he said in a video posted to X. “The show will get moved to the afternoon … Anyone who cannot make it will get a refund.”

The World Matchplay darts tournament being held in Blackpool has moved its 7pm session to 12pm so it does not clash with the Euros final.

Some schools are also adjusting start times on Monday. For example, Woodlands primary school in Hertfordshire posted on X that it will allow later registrations on Monday.

Jayne Harrison, head of employment law at Richard Nelson LLP, urged employers to hold open discussions with workers about the game and its aftermath, particularly where no allowance was being made for employees starting work late on Monday. She said: “It’s important people remember to drink responsibility and ensure they’re in a fit state to work on the Monday morning.

“If an employer thinks their employee has called in sick and it is not genuine – such as to recover from a hangover – then they can investigate the case and may take disciplinary action over unauthorised absence.

“Whatever the result, we’d encourage those planning to indulge on Sunday night to book annual leave for the following Monday, avoiding not turning up for work at all or worse being dismissed.”

On Thursday, prime minister Keir Starmer said no decision had been taken over whether there would be a bank holiday announced if England won, saying he didn’t want to jinx the result.

