Equality watchdog: new guidance on disabled employees and hybrid working

New guidance on how best support to disabled employees with hybrid work has been published to help employers understand their legal obligations and take practical steps.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said the new resources was designed for small and medium-sized employers so they can support disabled staff with reasonable adjustments and help their “employees to thrive when hybrid working”.

Commission chair Baroness Kishwer Falkner said the new resources would “help organisations to embrace the benefits that reasonable adjustments can bring in attracting, empowering and retaining top talent.”

Recent employment tribunal cases have underlined the need for more clarity for employers in this area.

The Equality Act 2010 places a duty on employers to make reasonable adjustments, meaning they must take steps to remove, reduce or prevent obstacles a disabled worker faces. Making these adjustments creates environments where staff can perform more effectively and achieve their full potential.

The Act provided practical tips for what employers can do, such as the usage of workplace assessment tools to help identify technology that can help disabled employees who work flexibly, and the how providing specialised desks can minimise discomfort for staff with musculoskeletal conditions.

Poorly implemented hybrid working arrangements, said the EHRC, could create difficulties for disabled staff, including isolating them from colleagues, preventing access to necessary support or equipment, and creating a culture that lacks inclusion.

The EHRC’s guidance, which covers recruitment and all stages of employment, sets out the law for employers and provides conversation prompts to ensure managers foster a culture where reasonable adjustments can be discussed openly.

Falkner said: “The duty to make reasonable adjustments needn’t be costly or difficult. Our guidance provides practical tips and advice produced with the assistance of industry bodies and experts so employers can ensure they are complying with equality law.

“We also intend for this guidance to be used by employees, so they can be confident in knowing what their rights are and how to discuss making reasonable adjustments with their line managers.”

