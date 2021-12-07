Nurses urge regulator to pull out of Stonewall diversity scheme

The letter, organised by women’s rights campaign group Woman’s Place UK, has been signed by more than 400 nurses and midwives. It states that Stonewall’s recent activities “do not align with the values and standards of [the NMC’s] code and undermine the ability of nurses to work within [the] code”. LGBT charity Stonewall has come under fire for its views on gender identity, in particular its advocacy for access to single-sex spaces to be based on the gender a person identifies with, rather than the sex they were assigned at birth. Many high-profile organisations, including the BBC, Ofsted and the Equalities and Human Rights Commission, have recently left Stonewall’s Diversity Champions programme – a paid-for scheme which employers join to receive resources and information on how to be LGBT inclusive – after some raised concerns about the charity’s stance on trans rights. The nurses’ letter raises six areas of concern with the NMC’s involvement in Stonewall’s Diversity Champions programme and Workplace Equality Index, which ranks organisations based on their achievements and progress on LGBT inclusivity.Nurses have urged their regulator, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), to pull out of Stonewall’s diversity scheme and index, citing fears about being disciplined if they disagreed with the charity’s views on gender identity.