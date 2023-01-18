Chief people officer among LinkedIn’s fastest-growing roles

The fastest-growing roles in the UK are being driven by climate change, digital transformation and a desire for business growth, according to new figures from LinkedIn.

Chief people officer ranks 10th on the professional network’s list of fastest-growing roles, which is topped by customer success consultant.

Around 20 million workers in the UK are thinking about changing roles this year, with half of those confident that they will secure a new job. Just under a fifth are not as confident of a change in job.

Jobs focusing on sustainability and the environment were among the fastest growing: sustainability manager ranks as the second quickest-growing role.

The growing importance of cyber-security is reflected in the list. Site reliability engineer and security operations centre analyst both feature in the top jobs.

Sales-focused roles including enterprise account executive, business development representative and growth marketing manager also appeared.

Ngaire Moyes, UK country manager at LinkedIn said: “While economic uncertainty is likely to continue through 2023, it’s encouraging to see how optimistic the UK workforce is feeling, with up to 20 million considering a new role this year.

However, she added that the labour market remains tight, meaning “companies will need to work hard to attract and retain talent in the months ahead”.

Globally, 60% of people are considering changing roles, LinkedIn estimates. The UK has the highest proportion of employees likely to change jobs at 60%, followed by Australia (59%), Ireland (59%) and Italy (54%).

Alex Fleming, regional president of Northern Europe, UK and Ireland at Adecco, predicted that the labour market would remain “historically competitive” for employers this year.

“As much as 85% of all jobs in 2030 have not been invented yet,” she said. “Just take the transition to the green economy: You need to build the green skills first. So in order to remain attractive and competitive, companies must become better equipped in managing and matching skills and potential, versus protecting specific jobs or focusing on job profiles and experience only.”

The top 15 fastest-growing roles in the UK are:

Customer Success Consultant Sustainability Manager Product Operations Manager Sales Development Representative Chief Growth Officer Enterprise Account Executive Growth Marketing Manager Cloud Engineer Business Development Representative Chief People Officer Data Science Manager Site Reliability Engineer Data Engineer Security Operations Centre Analyst Workplace Coordinator

LinkedIn data has also revealed that the nuymber of fully remote jobs advertised on its platform continues to fall. In December 2022, 11% of new job postings were for remote roles, down from 15.8% at the end of 2021.

In fact, the number of people searching for remote jobs outstrips supply, with 21% of applications sent out for remote roles.

