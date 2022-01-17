Flexible working requests behind growing number of tribunal cases

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

In 2019-20 the figure was 127, found research by employment law firm GQ|Littler. The previous highest figure was 160 in 2018-19. Lawyers at the firm told Personnel Today that the number of claims relating to flexible working requests was likely to be driven by employees resisting attempts by employers to bring them back into the office or seeking to build more flexibility into their role. They said that in some businesses there had been tensions between employers and employees over the timings of returning to the workplace as the easing of Covid restrictions have facilitated employers to reopen their workplaces. Employees with parenting responsibilities and people suffering from health conditions or with vulnerable relatives were also likely to be contributing to the rise in claims. In order to turn down a flexible working request from an eligible employee, employers must consider that one or more of eight prescribed reasons apply and reference it/them in their refusal. The most commonly utilised, said GQ|Littler lawyers, were that flexible working would have a “detrimental impact on performance” or a “detrimental effect on ability to meet customer demand”.Claims brought to the employment tribunals over flexible working are often brought alongside discrimination claims. One example seen by the firm's lawyers involved a new mother who was awarded £185,000 by a tribunal, which ruled she had suffered indirect sex discrimination when her e