Flexible working requests behind growing number of tribunal cases

by Adam McCulloch
Refusal to meet workers' flexibility demands is partly behind the rise in tribunal cases
The number of employment tribunal decisions relating to flexible working have increased 52% to reach a record high of 193 in the past year. In 2019-20 the figure was 127, found research by employment law firm GQ|Littler. The previous highest figure was 160 in 2018-19. Lawyers at the firm told Personnel Today that the number of claims relating to flexible working requests was likely to be driven by employees resisting attempts by employers to bring them back into the office or seeking to build more flexibility into their role. They said that in some businesses there had been tensions between employers and employees over the timings of returning to the workplace as the easing of Covid restrictions have facilitated employers to reopen their workplaces. Employees with parenting responsibilities and people suffering from health conditions or with vulnerable relatives were also likely to be contributing to the rise in claims. In order to turn down a flexible working request from an eligible employee, employers must consider that one or more of eight prescribed reasons apply and reference it/them in their refusal. The most commonly utilised, said GQ|Littler lawyers, were that flexible working would have a “detrimental impact on performance” or a “detrimental effect on ability to meet customer demand”.

Flexible working issues

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

