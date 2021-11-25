Indirect disability discrimination: lessons from Follows v Nationwide

The caseMs Follows was employed on a homeworking contract as a senior lending manager (SLM) although she did attend the office for meetings and a few days each week. Her role was declared redundant when Nationwide decided that all SLMs should be based in the office rather than homeworkers due to a gradual reduction in commercial real estate lending. Nationwide decided that with less focus on new business and client relationships, the run-down of the lending book was more process driven which needed greater staff supervision by SLMs. They also had feedback from junior staff dissatisfied with the level of supervision.
Indirect discrimination
Discrimination law - the basics: discriminatory behaviour