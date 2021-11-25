RetailGig economyLatest NewsLabour marketSkills shortages

Steep rise in shifts reveals extent of retail labour shortage

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: ESB Professional/Shutterstock
Photo: ESB Professional/Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The number of delivery driver and warehouse shifts has increased by 42% compared with this time last year, a new analysis has found.  Indeed Flex, a jobs board for flexible workers, also found that as the retail sector gears up for Christmas, wages for warehouse shifts had reached £22.18 an hour as companies grappled with the labour shortage. Delivery drivers in some parts of the UK were seeing three times (up 266%) as many shifts available than at this time last year. Indeed Flex said 79% more warehouse operative shifts available, and 40% more picker shifts, compared with last November. The number of vacancies across the UK rose to 1.17 million in October, 388,000 higher than before the pandemic, according to the ONS and difficulties in recruiting permanent staff is seeing many firms in retail and logistics opt to take on temporary workers to fill the gaps. Higher wages are also offered by some employers. In Greater Manchester, for example, average hourly salaries for temporary warehouse workers have risen 40% from £7.16 last year to £10.04 in 2021 while warehouse shifts in London are paying a top rate of £22.18. Novo Constare, COO and co-founder of Indeed Flex, said:  “For many retailers and their supply chains, the Black Friday boom and the weeks leading up to Christmas are ‘make or break’ time. But this November the acute lack of staff is holding many businesses back and risks derailing their sales at the most important time of the year. “Many of the staff shortages have been months in the
Avatar

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Immigration: Fast-track visa for award winners attracts no...

Plans for more pharmacists in NHS put community...

Number of employees on payrolls grew after furlough...

CIPD: One in four expect hiring difficulties to...

Mandatory vaccinations add to care home and NHS...

NHS vaccine mandate could cost 73,000 staff

Tech investments could be derailed by skills shortage

Hesitancy to switch roles stifles candidate supply in...

More visas for the ‘brightest and the best’...

Five Budget 2021 predictions for HR