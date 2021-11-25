Steep rise in shifts reveals extent of retail labour shortage

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The number of delivery driver and warehouse shifts has increased by 42% compared with this time last year, a new analysis has found. Indeed Flex, a jobs board for flexible workers, also found that as the retail sector gears up for Christmas, wages for warehouse shifts had reached £22.18 an hour as companies grappled with the labour shortage. Delivery drivers in some parts of the UK were seeing three times (up 266%) as many shifts available than at this time last year. Indeed Flex said 79% more warehouse operative shifts available, and 40% more picker shifts, compared with last November.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper