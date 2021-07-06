‘Four-day week’ trials transform Icelandic employment

Collective bargainingEconomics, government & businessEmployee relationsEmployment contractsHR strategy
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Large-scale trials of reduced working hours in Iceland have been an 'overwhelming success' and have led to many people reducing their working time permanently, according to researchers. Two trials, across a broad range of occupations, commenced in Iceland in 2015 and 2017 and eventually involved around 3,000 employees. Their success has led to unions negotiating shorter working hours, or a right to request shorter working hours, for 86% of the Nordic country’s population. The first trial took place at Reykjavik City Council between 2014 and 2019, in consultation with the Federation of State and Municipal Employees (BSRB). It began at two workplaces involving just a few dozen workers, but expanded to include 2,500 staff. A second trial involved 440 Icelandic government workers.
Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.