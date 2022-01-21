Campaigners reveal ‘glacial’ pace of change in women’s status

2022 Sex and Power Index reveals a “glacial” pace of change in most sectors of the UK economy and shows that women are outnumbered by men 2:1 in positions of power. Women of colour, the data shows, are under-represented at the highest levels and are missing altogether from senior roles such as supreme court justices, metro Mayors, police and crime commissioners and FTSE 100 chief executives. However, finds the research, women’s representation has improved in a minority of key areas with the Scottish Parliament, London Assembly, combined authorities and local economic partnerships (LEPs) having made solid progress towards equality since the last Sex and Power Index – a biennial report – was published in 2020.The lack of women in positions of power is a main cause of the gender pay gap and gives lie to the notion that the UK is a meritocracy, a leading equality charity has announced, along with new analytics on the state of diversity. The Fawcett Society’s