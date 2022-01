Campaigners reveal ‘glacial’ pace of change in women’s status

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The Fawcett Society’s 2022 Sex and Power Index reveals a “glacial” pace of change in most sectors of the UK economy and shows that women are outnumbered by men 2:1 in positions of power. Women of colour, the data shows, are under-represented at the highest levels and are missing altogether from senior roles such as supreme court justices, metro Mayors, police and crime commissioners and FTSE 100 chief executives. However, finds the research, women’s representation has improved in a minority of key areas with the Scottish Parliament, London Assembly, combined authorities and local economic partnerships (LEPs) having made solid progress towards equality since the last Sex and Power Index – a biennial report – was published in 2020.The sporting sector, meanwhile, has seen a progressive decline in the number of female sport governing body chairs (15% in 2022 from 20% in 2020) and CEOs (19% in 2022 from 21% in 2020). Jemima Olchawski, CEO, the Fawcett Society said men continued to dominate senior roles. This was “not only bad for the women who miss out on opportunities to thrive, but it’s bad for us all, as we miss out on women’s talent, skills and perspectives. “What is most alarming about today’s data is that it shows an unacceptable lack of women of colour in senior positions. Put simply, this gives the lie to the idea that we live in a meritocracy or a