GMB still mired in sexism and bullying allegations, say employees

The GMB is failing to investigate sexual harassment and bullying claims effectively, according to a number of former and current union employees and members.

The group is set to complain to watchdog the Equality and Human Rights Commission about institutional sexism at the trade union.

Previous findings from investigations into discrimination, harassment and bullying at the union have not led to sufficient action being taken, staff have said.

Earlier this year GMB employees in the North East threatened strike action over the allegations.

In 2020 Karon Monaghan KC’s report called for fundamental change at the union, finding that branches were organised in a way that deterred women from participating.

Monaghan found that “bullying, misogyny, cronyism and sexual harassment are endemic within the GMB” and highlighted that the general secretaries and regional secretaries had always been men. Her report found that the culture in the GMB was “one of heavy drinking and late-night socialising, salacious gossip and a lack of professionalism.”

GMB employees have said that little had changed since the Monaghan report that the GMB’s policies on equality were not applied correctly.

This week the Daily Mail reported that Anne Chandler, an official who claimed she was forced out in 2022 after 25 years, had said the GMB was “riddled with sexism”.

A GMB spokesperson disputed the allegations. “We categorically deny claims of a bullying culture and do not recognise our union in the accounts of these former members of staff,” they said.

“Since the Monaghan report four years ago, we have created stronger structures and introduced stringent policies to prevent bullying behaviour and continue to engage with our staff and independent experts to build a better workplace.

“We now have clear, comprehensive and transparent procedures to fully investigate and effectively deal with any allegation of bullying, sexism or harassment. Such behaviour has no place in GMB and is not tolerated under any circumstances.”

The GMB said it was “untrue to suggest Anne Chandler was compelled to leave GMB after she chose to retire two years ago. She voluntarily chose to withdraw complaints raised at an employment tribunal and has taken no further action.”

The union added that some of the “untrue” allegations had been made by a senior employee dismissed for sexual harassment, bullying and two other counts of gross misconduct. It has also claimed that the Daily Mail was subjecting it to a smear campaign.

