Latest NewsEconomics, government & businessJob creation and lossesLabour market

Shoe Zone closes stores blaming budget employment costs 

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / AlmacUK
Shutterstock / AlmacUK

Shoe Zone is shutting stores, blaming an increasing wage bill as a result of the chancellor’s October budget announcement.

The retailer, which has headquarters in Leicester, blamed “significant additional costs” resulting in some stores becoming “unviable”, although it had already begun closing some loss-making stores throughout the year.

It has not yet revealed how many outlets will be closing, nor the number of employees affected.

Shoe Zone currently has 297 outlets throughout the UK and around 2,250 employees.

In the year to September, 26 branches shut their doors for good and, in addition to closing non-profit making stores it is also revamping its remaining ones. The company is also growing its number of new bigger sites located in retail parks and similar locations.

Budget cost concerns

Retailers warn chancellor of £7bn budget burden

Budget costs lead to lower 2025 pay awards

More sectors at risk from hike in budget-related costs

The company admitted it faced “very challenging trading conditions”, citing unseasonable weather and weakening consumer confidence since the October budget.

Other retailers have also expressed concerns over the dire impact of the extra costs they face following the announcement, with some of the UK’s biggest outlets – including Amazon UK, Tesco, next and Asda – writing a letter to the chancellor  detailing their worries.

Its shares dropped by 49% today as it warned of lower-than-expected profits because of the challenging trading conditions and additional pay bill. The business also cancelled its final dividend payout for shareholders in the year 2023-24.

The business said underlying pre-tax profits would be down by nearly half, from £10m previously expected to £5m for the year to September 2025.

This is the second profit warning the business has issued in a matter of months, with it most recently doing so in October.

Shoe Zone has been contacted for comment.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR roles in retail and wholesale on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in retail and wholesale

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Why a fair redundancy cannot rely on cost-saving...

Lycamobile to cut 90% of UK workforce

Wages rise at pace after slow year

TalkTalk to shed more than 100 jobs to...

Boohoo to axe 200 jobs in spending trim

2024: the year’s biggest news in employment and...

Recruitment remains healthy despite fall in postings, says...

10,000-plus civil service jobs to go in cost-cutting...

Wind turbine maker sheds 300 jobs on Isle...

UK labour market outlook uncertain post budget