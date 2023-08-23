New GMC guide spells out zero tolerance of sexual harassment

Doctors are to receive updated guidelines from the General Medical Council on what constitutes workplace sexual harassment.

The GMC’s Good medical practice 2024 document spells out the zero-tolerance approach that will be taken by the doctors’ regulator to sexual harassment at work.

The guidelines also cover how doctors can contribute towards a more “respectful, fair and compassionate” workplace, tackle discrimination and champion fair and inclusive leadership.

They explain that sexual harassment can take the form of verbal and written comments or sharing images, as well as physical acts.

A recent survey by the British Medical Association found that a third of female and a quarter of male respondents had experienced unwanted physical conduct in the workplace.

There have also been allegations of a ‘boys’ club’ culture in many health service workplaces, with a survey in 2021 showing that 31% of female doctors had encountered gender-based discrimination. The BMA has since launched an Ending Sexism in Medicine pledge.

The guidance says: “You must not act in a sexual way towards colleagues with the effect or purpose of causing offence, embarrassment, humiliation or distress.

“What we mean by acting ‘in a sexual way’ can include – but isn’t limited to – verbal or written comments, displaying or sharing images, as well as unwelcome physical contact.”

It makes specific reference to maintaining professional boundaries, adding: “You must not act in a sexual way towards patients or use your professional position to pursue a sexual or improper emotional relationship with a patient or someone close to them.”

Dr Becky Cox, co-founder of the Surviving in Scrubs campaign, which invites health workers to share experiences of harassment, said the updated guidance was just a first step.

“The GMC needs to investigate all cases of sexual misconduct being investigated (currently only a small percentage do), increase the number of cases going through to tribunal, and to recognise that sexual misconduct is a safeguarding issue.

“We hear too many times that cases are dropped before investigation and when investigation does happen it does not lead to appropriate outcomes despite the severity of the incident.”

The BMA said it welcomed and supported “many of the individual updated standards”, including more clarity on what constitutes sexual harassment or discrimination.

