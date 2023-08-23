One in two candidates back out of an accepted offer

One in two candidates has accepted a job but backed out before starting a new role in the last 12 months, according to a Gartner candidate survey.

The survey revealed that more than a third (35%) had reported receiving four or more offers during their last job search. Of 2,000 who accepted an offer, 47% then admitted to being open to other offers.

Reflecting a continuing tight labour market, 59% of HR leaders surveyed by Gartner said they expected more talent competition over the next three months. Senior director Jamie Kohn said many candidates were “uncommitted to their new employer and keeping one foot in the job market” by accepting offers and considering new ones.

According to the survey, 59% of candidates who had accepted a job offer said they had done so because it offered greater flexibility in when or where they worked. Others cited a better work-life balance (45%) and higher pay (40%).

More than half of all candidates said the experience they have in their job is just as important as job satisfaction or pay. Nine in 10 had withdrawn from the hiring process because they felt there was a mismatch between the employer brand communicated and their preferences.

A further deciding factor was pay transparency, according to Gartner. Sixty-eight percent said they expected to see salary information in job postings, white 64% of candidates said they’d be more likely to apply for a job that listed a salary.

Forty-four percent decided not to apply for a job because the advert did not include any salary information.

Remote working continues to be popular – 75% of candidates who can work remotely prefer to do so more than half the time, Gartner found.

“When it comes to pay transparency and return to office mandates, organisations can either enhance or impede their talent attraction efforts based on the decisions they make,” Kohn added.

