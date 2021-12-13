Goldman Sachs announces degree apprenticeship for traders

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Investment bank Goldman Sachs will begin an apprenticeship scheme for traders next September in a bid to broaden diversity and social mobility in the sector. Goldman Sachs will train apprentices on its London trading floor as part of a degree apprenticeship partnership with Queen Mary University of London. Global markets degree apprentices will combine on-the-job training with study over four years, and applications are open from Monday (20 December). They will work towards a degree in Applied Finance, although a role with the bank is not guaranteed at the end of the programme. Apprentices will work five days a week at the bank and attend two one-week teaching “sprints” per semester. The first cohort will consist of 10 candidates. A spokesperson told finance website eFinancialcareers.com that the firm was “very focused” on building a more diverse talent pipeline “to attract an ever more diverse range of students of all ethnicities and backgrounds”.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.