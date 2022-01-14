Google adds London offices and aims for 10k headcount

Office environment
Fix up the office with some foliageOffice air pollution worsens cognitive function
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Google has purchased a further large London site as it aims to grow its UK headcount to 10,000 from 6,400 and create less densely occupied office spaces. In addition to the 650,000 sq ft 11-storey building under construction in King's Cross, the web giant has now bought 408,000 sq ft of offices in Central Saint Giles in Bloomsbury for £730m, a building in which it was already renting offices. It will refurbish offices there to bring them up to the standard of the King's Cross development. Google's UK boss Ronan Harris said the investment showed the firm's faith in the future of the office as a place of work. He said: “We want to reinvigorate the work environment. We're making this commitment to rebuild. We're buying these buildings and we're keen to see everybody come back in and see a vibrant workspace again.” The offices will be less densely populated than Google's current arrangements, and will include collaboration spaces and “inclusive meeting rooms for hybrid working” as well as covered outdoor workspaces, the firm said.
Fix up the office with some foliageOffice air pollution worsens cognitive function
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper