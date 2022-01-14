US Supreme Court votes against vaccine mandate

announced last September – came into effect on Monday this week (10 January), requiring employees in businesses of more than 100 people to show proof of vaccination or face weekly testing. However, conservative justices in the Supreme Court ensured the ruling was overturned, voting 6-3 that the requirement was too broad to regulate workplace safety. They claimed it could not fall under the authority of the Department of Labor’s Occupational Health and Safety Administration. "Covid-19 can and does spread at home, in schools, during sporting events, and everywhere else that people gather," they argued. "That kind of universal risk is no different from the day-to-day dangers that all face from crime, air pollution, or any number of communicable diseases."The US Supreme Court has blocked the government from imposing vaccine mandates that would have covered more than 80 million employees. The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate –