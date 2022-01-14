USATestingNorth AmericaVaccinationsCoronavirus

US Supreme Court votes against vaccine mandate

by Jo Faragher
The US Supreme Court has blocked the government from imposing vaccine mandates that would have covered more than 80 million employees. The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate – announced last September – came into effect on Monday this week (10 January), requiring employees in businesses of more than 100 people to show proof of vaccination or face weekly testing. However, conservative justices in the Supreme Court ensured the ruling was overturned, voting 6-3 that the requirement was too broad to regulate workplace safety. They claimed it could not fall under the authority of the Department of Labor’s Occupational Health and Safety Administration. "Covid-19 can and does spread at home, in schools, during sporting events, and everywhere else that people gather," they argued. "That kind of universal risk is no different from the day-to-day dangers that all face from crime, air pollution, or any number of communicable diseases."

Vaccination policies

Coronavirus: Policy on employees being vaccinated How to prepare for mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations in health and social care
They claimed it was a “significant encroachment on the lives – and health – of a vast number of employees”. The three opposing justices claimed the Court had overstepped its authority by trying to overrule health experts. The proposed mandate has attracted criticism ever since its introduction, with lobby groups claiming it would have increased costs and bureaucracy for employers. The Biden administration claimed it would have saved around 6,500 lives and prevented 250,000 hospital admissions over six months. A number of US employers have introduced their own vaccine manda
