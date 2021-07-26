A new leaf: fix the office with some foliage

even bringing dogs to work. But there's another way of bringing the home to the office – invading it with greenery. Many of our homes have benefitted from the extra attention they've received during lockdowns so perhaps one way to make the office more attractive is to fill it with foliage. Studies have shown plants can reduce stress by calming the nervous system, making them feel happier. And there's a plethora of research that links good quality green spaces with better mood. One NASA experiment, published in 1989 while the space agency was experimenting on ways to detoxify space station environments, even found that indoor plants can rid the air of cancer-causing volatile organic compounds like formaldehyde and benzene. Studies have also shown how soil microorganisms in potted plants also play a part in cleaning indoor air. Of course, lab experiments in ideal conditions can only tell us so much about the benefits of plants – scientists say that in homes and offices the air cleaning properties of plants may be much reduced – but never mind, they are nice to look at, so that can't be a bad thing can it? The return to the office could see some of us encountering dead plants, of course. It's hardly likely that facilities staff will have had the time to go round watering everyone's favourite cheese plant, especially given all the rat-catching they've had to get involved in.Our Covid-enforced break from traditional working routines has seen plenty of discussion about new ways of working now that some semblance of normality has returned. People have mooted redesigning offices to create more space, more environmentally friendly routines, more empathetic management and